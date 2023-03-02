Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Tampa Bay.

Jarry is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-December. The 27-year-old netminder posted a 1.49 GAA and .942 save percentage in those victories. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Jarry will likely see the bulk of the workload and could be the deciding factor in determining if Pittsburgh extends its playoff streak.