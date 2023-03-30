Jarry was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Predators.

Jarry has lost three of his last four outings while registering a 3.25 GAA and .892 save percentage. Neither of the Penguins' netminders is playing particularly well of late, so coach Mike Sullivan could just utilize whichever backstop is hotter or switch between the duo until somebody can step up. With a back-to-back versus the Bruins and Flyers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Jarry figures to split the starts with Casey DeSmith.