Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to defend the cage against Colorado at home Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has underwhelmed to open the season, posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.81 GAA, .892 save percentage and one shutout. Still, with Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) landing on long-term injured reserve, Jarry figures to see nearly every start moving forward with the exception of back-to-back situations. If Jarry continues to struggle, general manager Kyle Dubas could look to add a goalie via trade to avoid the 2023-24 campaign being a complete loss.