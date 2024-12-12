Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus Montreal.

Jarry had started to look better of late, going on a four-game winning streak from Nov. 27 through Dec. 7, but the wheels came off versus Colorado on Tuesday. In that outing, the 29-year-old backstop gave up five goals on 26 shots (.808 save percentage) in an underwhelming performance that included some goals that Jarry will no doubt want back. Still, at this point, the Pens seem content to ride Jarry the rest of the way in the hopes of either getting him back to being an All-Star caliber netminder or improving his potential trade stock.