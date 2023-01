Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Panthers.

Jarry will be playing in just his third game back from a lower-body issue that cost him seven contests in January. In those first two outings, the netminder went 1-0-1 with a 1.48 GAA. Still, the Penguins need some wins out of Jarry if they are going to make the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year.