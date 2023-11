Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus the Rangers.

Jarry has struggled in his last three outings, posting a 3.68 GAA and .883 save percentage to go with a 1-2-0 record. The 28-year-old netminder has given up four or more goalies four times this season while also earning four shutouts. It's a mark of Jarry's inconsistency throughout the 2023-24 campaign.