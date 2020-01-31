Play

Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll get the start versus the Flyers at home.

Jarry went 3-2-0 with a 2.77 GAA in his last five outings prior to the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has racked up 16 wins in 25 appearances this year and has taken over the No. 1 job in the Steel City. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Jarry will need to continue to be at peak form in order to stave off Matt Murray.

