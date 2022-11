Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports, indicating he will guard the home crease against Seattle.

Jarry has gotten off to a great 4-0-0 start this season, but he has struggled over the last three games, going 0-2-1 while allowing 16 goals on 115 shots. He will attempt to turn things around against the Kraken, who are 6-4-2 and averaging 3.50 goals per game in 2022-23.