Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the road start in Carolina on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has been very good and very bad this season as he has three shutouts as well as four games in which he has given up at least four goals. Overall, he is 6-6-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .910 save percentage. Jarry will face the Hurricanes, who are tied for 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per contest.