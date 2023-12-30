Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus St. Louis on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry picked up his fourth shutout of the season Wednesday, stopping all 22 shots in a 7-0 shellacking of the Islanders. Jarry has some competition for the No. 1 job in Pittsburgh at this time, as Alex Nedeljkovic started three straight games before Wednesday's contest. Jarry is 10-11-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. The Blues saw three-game winning streak come to an end Friday, in a 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.