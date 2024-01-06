Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, and is expected to get the home start versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry will try and make amends for his last start, as he gave up three goals on seven shots before he was pulled in the opening stanza Tuesday versus Washington. Jarry is 11-11-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.00 goals per game, well down from last season when they were third in the NHL, averaging 3.57 goals per contest.