Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice during morning practice, indicating he will defend the home crease versus the Devils on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has won his last four starts, giving up only five goals on 111 shots. Overall, he is 6-5-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage. Jarry will face the Devils, who are averaging 3.64 goals per game, but they have struggled of late without Jack Hughes as they have scored only 13 goals in their last five contests.