Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will get the home start versus Minnesota, according to Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Jarry has given up nine goals on 72 shots in his last two games against Boston and New Jersey, two of the best teams in the NHL. It doesn't get any easier Thursday as the Wild are in town. Jarry is 22-12-6 with a 2.99 GAA and .908 save percentage this season. Jarry has been streaky this season, going on long winning streaks, including a seven-game and a pair of four-game winning streaks, but has been mediocre since March 7, giving up 34 goals on 278 shots.