Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate, indicating he will defend the home crease versus the Devils on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has won his last four starts, giving up only five goals on 111 shots. Overall, he is 6-5-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Jarry will face the Devils, who are averaging 3.64 goals per game. However, the Devils have struggled of late without Jack Hughes -- they have scored only 13 goals in their last five contests.