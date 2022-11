Jarry made 32 saves in a 3-0 victory over the Jets on Saturday.

It was his first shutout this season. The game was tighter than the score indicated. The Pens snapped a scoreless tie early in the third and pushed it to 2-0 with under two minutes to play. Jarry has scuffled lately, but has won two straight games after a 0-3-2 stretch. Perhaps this is a light at the end of the tunnel for him and the Pens.