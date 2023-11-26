Watch Now:

Jarry made 34 saves in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Jarry snapped a personal three-game losing streak with the win. He locked things down after allowing two goals in a 3:49 span early in the first period. Jarry will be pushed with Alex Nedeljkovic back on the bench, so this was a strong outing to cement his status.

More News