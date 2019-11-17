Play

Jarry made 32 saves in a 6-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Jarry's first win since Oct. 13. Still, the young goalie is a strong play and that could earn him a trade out of town. The Pens have him and Casey DeSmith as their two and three, and both are solid. Even a team like Toronto could come calling given their struggles at backup.

