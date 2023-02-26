Jarry made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring in the first minute of the second period and Justin Faulk tied the game 2-2 with 2:27 remaining to force the extra frame. It was Jarry's first win in three games since his return from injury and a nice rebound after getting pulled in the second period of his last game (Thursday) after allowing six goals to the Oilers.