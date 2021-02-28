Jarry made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It's Jarry's fourth win in five games. After a 2-4-1 start, he is 5-2 in his last seven starts. His game has picked up after those earlier struggles, but Jarry still sports a 3.14 GAA and .894 save percentage overall (14 starts). Improvement is improvement, so let's hope it continues.