Jarry made 29 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Friday.

Jarry carried a shutout to the mid-point of the third when Kevin Hayes got around Pens' defender Jeff Petry and fired a shot over the netminder's right shoulder from the crease. Jarry has won four straight games and sits 8-3-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .914 save percentage on the season.