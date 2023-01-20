Jarry (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's home game versus the Senators, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which would typically all but confirm that he'll be the starter against Ottawa, but coach Mike Sullivan was unwilling to confirm as much to reporters following the morning session. Jarry, who's been sidelined since exiting the Winter Classic against Boston on Jan. 2 with a lower-body injury, has gone 15-5-4 while posting a 2.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 25 games this season.