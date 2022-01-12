Jarry stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Bolstered by a pair of goals from both Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter, Jarry was able to cruise to his eighth win in his last nine outings. The 26-year-old netminder continues to impress, and he's now at an 18-6-4 record through 28 starts. He's added a 1.91 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Jarry will likely continue to see a large chunk of starts, especially with Casey DeSmith in the COVID-19 protocols. The Penguins are back in action Thursday against the Kings.