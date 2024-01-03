Jarry gave up three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the first period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

He was taken off the hook for the loss, as Nedeljkovic would up allowing what proved to be the game-winner to Alex Ovechkin on the power play. Jarry getting lifted seemed to have more to do with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan trying to wake up his team than the netminder's own play -- Pittsburgh had just one shot on net when Washington made it 3-0. Jarry has been scuffling lately though, and since the beginning of December he's gone 3-3-1 in nine outings with a 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage.