Jarry kicked out 20 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Jarry has started five straight games for the Penguins, winning four of them. The 25-year-old endured a rocky couple of weeks to start the season, but he's settled in with a .932 save percentage during his current five-game stretch. Jarry might get a breather for Thursday's rematch with the Capitals, but fantasy managers can now go back to starting him with confidence when he is in the starting lineup.