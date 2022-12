Jarry will defend the home net against New Jersey on Friday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Jarry gave up five goals on 42 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday, so he'll try to get back in the win column Friday. He is 15-4-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season. Jarry will face the Devils, who are in second place in the Metropolitan Division standings -- they've scored 116 goals in 35 games.