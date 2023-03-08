Jarry stopped eight of 12 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Casey DeSmith during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The switch between the pipes was more about waking up a Penguins team that came out very flat rather than Jarry playing badly, but either way the move worked. The 27-year-old netminder is 3-2-0 in six appearances since returning from an upper-body injury but has yet to regain his usual form, stumbling to a 3.95 GAA and .871 save percentage over that stretch. Pittsburgh is currently clinging to the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the team may need Jarry to catch fire if they're going to make the playoffs. Until he does though, a timeshare with DeSmith seems likely.