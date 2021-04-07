Jarry gave up four goals on 11 shots and was replaced by Casey DeSmith after the first period of Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers.

Jarry's return from an upper-body injury certainly could have gone better. He didn't appear to aggravate the injury but was simply ineffective, so Pittsburgh went a different direction in net before the game got out of hand. DeSmith had been making a case to usurp Jarry as the top option in the Penguins' net, but he has allowed 10 goals in his last five periods, so Jarry should take back No. 1 duties once he settles back in.