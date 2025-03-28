Jarry gave up four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic early in the second period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

With the Penguins trying to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, coach Mike Sullivan didn't hesitate to give Jarry the hook after the netminder was beaten twice in less than two minutes to put Pittsburgh in a 4-1 hole. It was his fourth straight loss, a stretch in which he's gone 0-3-1 with a 5.07 GAA and .839 save percentage, and he's been replaced by Nedeljkovic in back-to-back starts. The four-game win streak Jarry put together after his promotion from the AHL earlier in March is ancient history.