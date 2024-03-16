Jarry turned aside 17 of 23 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic early in the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

New York took control of the game late in the second period with two power-play tallies in just over a minute, and Jarry getting the hook after a K'Andre Miller goal made it 6-3 in the third was simply an act of desperation by coach Mike Sullivan. Jarry has just two wins over his last eight starts, going 2-5-1 with an .884 save percentage as the Penguins' playoff hopes dwindle.