Jarry stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Jarry gave up a pair of goals to the Flyers in a relief appearance Monday, but he was much stronger in Tuesday's victory. The 26-year-old netminder has won seven of his last eight starts. He improved to 24-9-3 with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 38 contests. With Casey DeSmith (lower body) out, Jarry or Max Lagace could be options to start versus the Sabres on Thursday and Saturday.