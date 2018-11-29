Jarry will patrol the blue paint Wednesday against the Avalanche.

The 23-year-old has appeared in just one NHL game this season. In it, Jarry made 35 saves only to fall to Boston in overtime. Meanwhile, in 11 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Jarry is 4-5-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage.