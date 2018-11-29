Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets start in Colorado
Jarry will patrol the blue paint Wednesday against the Avalanche.
The 23-year-old has appeared in just one NHL game this season. In it, Jarry made 35 saves only to fall to Boston in overtime. Meanwhile, in 11 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Jarry is 4-5-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...