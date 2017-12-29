Jarry will be between the pipes for Friday's road clash with Carolina.

Jarry will be making his 12th appearance in the crease for the Penguins, having posted a 5-2-2 record and 2.43 GAA in those outings. Pittsburgh has not provided a timeline for Matt Murray's (undisclosed) return, so it's unclear how long the 22-year-old will be carrying the load. For a player slated to spend the year in the minors, the British Columbia native is firmly cemented in a backup role at hockey's highest level.