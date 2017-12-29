Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod against Canes
Jarry will be between the pipes for Friday's road clash with Carolina.
Jarry will be making his 12th appearance in the crease for the Penguins, having posted a 5-2-2 record and 2.43 GAA in those outings. Pittsburgh has not provided a timeline for Matt Murray's (undisclosed) return, so it's unclear how long the 22-year-old will be carrying the load. For a player slated to spend the year in the minors, the British Columbia native is firmly cemented in a backup role at hockey's highest level.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Plays well in relief against Ducks•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves in loss after poor first period•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Toronto•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 23 saves in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...