Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod Monday
Jarry will be between the pipes against Colorado on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry will be making his seventh straight appearance in the crease for the Penguins. The netminder will be looking to bounce back from a three-goals-allowed performance versus the Maple Leafs in which he allowed those goals on just 16 shots in the first period before getting the hook. Once Matt Murray (lower body) is given the green light -- perhaps as soon as Thursday -- Jarry will likely resume the backup role, with Casey DeSmith returning to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves in loss after poor first period•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Toronto•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 23 saves in victory•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gives up four in one-goal loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making third straight start Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...