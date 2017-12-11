Jarry will be between the pipes against Colorado on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry will be making his seventh straight appearance in the crease for the Penguins. The netminder will be looking to bounce back from a three-goals-allowed performance versus the Maple Leafs in which he allowed those goals on just 16 shots in the first period before getting the hook. Once Matt Murray (lower body) is given the green light -- perhaps as soon as Thursday -- Jarry will likely resume the backup role, with Casey DeSmith returning to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.