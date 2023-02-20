Jarry (upper body) will be between the pipes at home versus the Islanders on Monday.

Jarry returns from a nine-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. In his previous clash with the Isles, the netminder gave up five goals on 42 shots (.881 save percentage) and was struggling to earn wins prior to getting hurt. Still, Jarry will be activated off injured reserve and should see the bulk of the workload moving forward with Dustin Tokarski likely headed to the minors in a corresponding transaction.