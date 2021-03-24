Jarry will be between the pipes at home against Buffalo on Wednesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

In his previous matchup with the Sabres this season, Jarry stopped 21 of 23 shots in a winning effort and will look to repeat his performance Wednesday. It's been a strong March for the 25-year-old netminder, as he is 5-2-1 with a 2.38 GAA in eight appearances. Despite his recent strong run of form, Jarry has yet to record a shutout this year. With Jarry starting Wednesday, backup Casey DeSmith will likely take the back half of the back-to-back versus Buffalo on Thursday.