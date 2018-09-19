Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod
Jarry will get the start in goal in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Detroit, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Jarry was passable in limited action last season, compiling a 14-6-2 record while posting a sub-par 2.77 GAA and .908 save percentage in 26 appearances. The 2013 second-round pick will hope to have a strong showing against the Red Wings, as he's currently in a battle with Casey DeSmith for the backup job behind Matt Murray.
