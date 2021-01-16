Jarry gave up three goals on six shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The Pens' season-opening trip to Philadelphia was an absolute disaster for the team and especially for Jarry, who got beaten nine times in only 70 minutes of ice time, although most of those goals were a team effort. It's not clear which netminder will be in the crease Sunday against the Capitals, but the defense will need to play better to give Jarry a chance to start repairing his ratios whenever he next gets the nod.