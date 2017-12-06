Jarry made 25 saves on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Jarry's team enjoyed a 44-29 edge in shots on goal, but New York backup Ondrej Pavelec thoroughly outplayed his Pittsburgh counterpart. Pittsburgh often dominates possession, so Jarry should continue to be a solid source of wins with Matt Murray (lower body) sidelined, despite this hiccup.