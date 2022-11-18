Jarry stopped 19 shots during a 6-4 victory over the host Wild on Thursday.

Jarry, who entered Thursday winless in his past five decisions (0-3-2), faced a Wild squad that had lost two straight and compiled four goals in their previous three outings. Just what a struggling goalie needed, right? Well, despite a .836 save percentage Thursday, the 27-year-old netminder earned his first win since topping the Blue Jackets on Oct. 22. Jarry (5-3-2) helped the Penguins improve to 7-0-1 in their last eight outings against the Wild.