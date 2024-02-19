Jarry allowed two goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Jarry had a 1-0 lead to protect for most of the game, but he faltered in the third period. Adrian Kempe beat him with a long-range shot at 13:49 and then added a second goal on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush three minutes later. This was Jarry's third straight loss, though he's allowed a respectable nine goals in those games. He's at 14-17-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 36 appearances as the Penguins' top goalie. Jarry will likely get the nod again Tuesday versus the Islanders.