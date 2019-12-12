Play

Jarry will start in goal Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.

Jarry is looking to bounce back from a tough night against the Canadiens on Tuesday, when he allowed three goals on 25 shots that put an end to his two-plus game shutout streak. A Columbus squad notching just 2.62 goals per game and owning a minus-12 goal differential through 13 games should help get him back on track.

