Jarry will get the starting nod at home against the Senators on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry was activated from injured reserve Friday and will make his first start since Jan. 2. The 27-year-old is 7-2-1 with a .923 save percentage since the start of December. On the year, he's 9-2-3 with a 2.41 GAA through 14 home outings.