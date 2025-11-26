Jarry (lower body) will guard the cage for Wednesday's home clash with Buffalo, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry returns following a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body problem. In his seven outings this year, the 30-year-old netminder is sporting a 5-2-0 record to go with a .911 save percentage and one shutout. With Jarry coming off IR, look for the Penguins to send youngster Sergei Murashov back to the minors.