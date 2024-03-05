Jarry will be between the pipes at home Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports

Jarry has suffered two straight losses, but he'll look to bounce back against a bottom-five team in the league in Columbus. The 28-year-old has had a solid year, recording a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 41 appearances. Jarry will hope to help the Penguins claw their way back into the playoff picture, as the team is currently 10 points out of a wild-card spot.