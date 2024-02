Jarry will guard the home crease Tuesday against Winnipeg.

Jarry stopped 25 of 27 shots in his last start against Montreal on Jan. 27 in a 3-2 overtime win. The 28-year-old has been sub-par this season, and although his save percentage is .913 the record doesn't show that going 13-4-4 in 32 games. The veteran will need his offense to support him tonight as Winnipeg has allowed 108 goals to opponents this season, which is number one in the league.