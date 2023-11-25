Jarry will protect the home net Saturday against Toronto, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has stopped 91 of 100 shots during his three-game (0-3-0) losing skid. He has a 6-8-0 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 14 appearances. Toronto ranks eighth in the league this campaign with 3.50 goals per contest.