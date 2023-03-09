Jarry will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Thursday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

jarry was pulled early in the second period from his last start Tuesday, giving up four goals on 12 shots to the Blue Jackets. He will try and redeem himself Thursday in a tough divisional matchup against the Islanders, who they trail by one point in the race for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. Jarry is 19-7-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .914 save percentage this season. The Islanders are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.89 goals per game this season.