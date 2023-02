Jarry will patrol the home crease Thursday versus Edmonton, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry made 28 saves on 31 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury. He has a 16-6-5 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Oilers rank first in the league this campaign with 3.76 goals per game.