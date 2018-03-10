Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Guarding road goal Saturday
Jarry will try to defend the road net from the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Jarry has caught fire as a stopgap option with Matt Murray (concussion) injured, as he'll be pursuing his fourth consecutive win with a robust 2.25 GAA and .925 save percentage over this brilliant run. He'll reportedly be countered by Toronto's No. 1 puck plugger Frederik Anderson in this clash between Eastern Conference teams.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Turns aside 26 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 35 saves in OT win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will start Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back versus Islanders•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will be deployed against Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...