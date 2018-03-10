Jarry will try to defend the road net from the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry has caught fire as a stopgap option with Matt Murray (concussion) injured, as he'll be pursuing his fourth consecutive win with a robust 2.25 GAA and .925 save percentage over this brilliant run. He'll reportedly be countered by Toronto's No. 1 puck plugger Frederik Anderson in this clash between Eastern Conference teams.