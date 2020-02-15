Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Handcuffs Habs
Jarry stopped 34 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The Pens' offense didn't get rolling until the second period, but Jarry made sure the club wasn't in a hole before then with a strong performance. The 24-year-old has won three straight starts, and on the season he's now 19-8-1 with a stellar 2.14 GAA and .930 save percentage.
